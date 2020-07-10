Ann Arbor YMCA expands free community physical activity programs to Ypsilanti

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The Ann Arbor YMCA is bringing a free mobile community physical activity program to youth around Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti over the summer.

The annual Y on the FLY program is designated for youth ages 5 through 13.

During 90-minutes weekly sessions, participants will be supervised by trained coaches during sports and other activities.

The program is free but capacity is limited due to health and safety precautions. Participants are encouraged to register at bit.ly/YSportPort.

Here’s where you can find Y of the FLY:

Mondays

Prospect Park 550 North Prospect Road, Ypsilanti -- 10 a.m. to noon

Schooner Cove Apartments, 5050 Schooner Cove Blvd, Ypsilanti -- 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Ypsilanti District Library-Superior Branch (Fireman’s Park) 8795 MacArthur Blvd, Superior Charter Twp -- 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesdays

Ypsilanti District Library-Whittaker Branch 5577 Whittaker Rd, Ypsilanti -- 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Golfside Lake Apartments, 2345 Woodridge Way, Ypsilanti -- 12:30 .m. to 2 p.m.

Wednesdays

Glencoe Hills Apartments, 2201 Glencoe Hills Dr, Ann Arbor -- 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Sauk Trail Pointe, 928 W Michigan Ave, Ypsilanti -- 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Ypsilanti Second Baptist Church 301 S Hamilton St, Ypsilanti -- 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. (starting July 22)

Fridays

Prospect Park, 550 North Prospect Road, Ypsilanti -- 10 a.m. to noon

West Willow Park, Tyler Road, Ypsilanti -- 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Visit www.annarborymca.org/YontheFly for more information about the program. Those with questions should contact Jermaine Wells at jwells@annarborymca.org.