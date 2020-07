Here’s what to watch at Michigan Theater’s virtual movie palace 07/13-07/20

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Bored of streaming the same movies over and over? The Michigan Theater in Ann Arbor offers new movies every week as well as a collection of documentaries, experimental films, comedies and animated films.

Add to the at-home cinema experience by ordering popcorn and other concession items from the theater for curbside concession pickup on Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

Partnering with several film distribution companies, the independent theater offers a variety of films while donating a portion of ticket proceeds to the Michigan Theater Foundation.

Movies can be streamed through different devices like phones, tablets, laptops and smart TVs. Rent films through the theater website or individual movie pages.

New films this week:

These films will be available on Friday.

Not rated -- $11.99

Shot in Hebrew with English subtitles, high school filmmaking teacher Yigal wins the trust of his war-weary students, who begin discussions with their own families.

Not rated -- $10

The 107-minute documentary uses interviews from past and current Peace Corps volunteers, journalists and world leaders, along with archival materials, to explore the Peace Corps agency.

Not rated -- $12

Part of the A Summer of Film Series presented by the Cinetopia Film Festival and Ann Arbor Jewish Film Festival, the documentary shows the challenges faced by adolescents and their families as they go through the process of gender transitioning.

Here’s what is already playing:

Not rated -- $12

In a visual letter to his 4-year-old daughter, director Damon Gameau takes a look at what 2040 would look like if the world embraces already available solutions in order to improve the planet.

Not rated -- $12

Aspiring chef Abe is often caught in the middle of his family’s conflicting Jewish and Muslim identities. While exploring Brooklyn, New York, the 12-year-old meets Chico, a Brazilian chef who takes Abe under his wing.

Not rated -- $12

A romantic drama, the film follows Parisian Aviva as she falls in love with Eden from New York. Played by four different dancers and actors the two characters express their shifting identities through movement and dance.

Not rated -- $4.99

Presented at the 58th Ann Arbor Film Festival, the hour-long experimental film follows 25-year-old Belekmaa as she settles with the shepherds on her deceased father’s farm and hopes to see him again before his spirit leaves.

Not rated -- $12

Conductor Eduard Sporck accepts the task of creating an Israeli-Palestinian youth orchestra but is forced to help the conflicting youth to find harmony while they prepare for a concert.

Not rated -- $12

Following Hong Kong-based musician and activist Denise Ho, director Sue Williams documents Ho’s attempts to rebuild her own musical career while advocating for freedom of speech and protecting civil liberties.

Not rated -- $9.99

The documentary follows the life of two-time James Beard Award winner Diana Kennedy with extensive interviews.

Not rated -- $12

The 90-minute documentary goes through the life of Ella Fitzgerald by exploring five decades of reflection and music through interviews, photos and music.

Not rated -- $12

When his daughter Veronica is falsely convicted for a hoax-gone-wrong but insists on punishment, food inspector Jim begins to unravel. Their complicated secrets and pasts are exposed as Veronica confides in Father Greg.

PG -- $12

Chronicling over 60 years of social activism and legislative action by Congressman John Lewis, the documentary uses interviews and archival footage to explore moments in Lewis’ life.

Following the feature is a pre-recorded discussion between Representative Lewis and Oprah Winfrey.

Not rated - $10

Presented in Lingala and French with English subtitles, the documentary highlights Ben, Jean Marie and Christian as they contemplate their actions during demonstrations in the Democratic Republic of Congo when the country’s president sought a third term in 2015.

The film has been shot through a handheld camera carried by the protagonists.

Not rated -- $10

The semi-autobiographical and coming-of-age story of Femi, a British boy of Nigerian heritage, The Last Tree follows his life from a fostered childhood in rural England to living in inner-city London with his biological mother.

Not rated -- $11.99

Widow and former singer Tami meets Beno, a widower with a completely different lifestyle. In Hebrew with English subtitles, the comedy/romance shows how the two fall in love despite meddling family members and dramatic differences.

Not rated -- $12

After a visit to a fortune-teller, Grandma Wong heads to a local casino. After going all-in she soon finds herself in the middle of a war between two rival Chinatown gangs.

Not rated -- $10

Internationally-known, Miriam Makeba’s music and life are explored through archival footage and interviews in the 90-minute documentary.

Not rated -- $10

The animated French-language film shows the life and human companions of its canine protagonist, Marona. It shows that love and happiness are different for dogs.

This virtual release includes a pre-recorded interview with the director, Anca Damian.

Not rated -- $10 (nonmembers); $8.50 (students/senior/veterans); $8 (members)

The 100-minute documentary follows the growing number of people who believe that non-judgemental mindfulness is what will heal society and lead to happiness.

Not rated -- $3

A Michigan Theater original, the documentary was shot in an Ann Arbor nature preserve on April 15 by Michigan Theater Technical Director Jared Van Eck.

The film is free for Michigan Theater members.

Not rated -- $12

Directed by comedy icon Peter Sellers, Mr. Topaze follows proud Albert Topaze as he goes from an unemployed schoolmaster to turning the tables on corrupt city council member Castel Benac.

The 1961 film was digitally restored at the request of the British public from the last known surviving 35mm prints.

Not rated -- $12

Exploring the issue of conflict resolution, Robi Damelin wonders if the means used to resolve conflict in South Africa could be applied to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. Through a deeply personal documentary, Damelin travels to South Africa to learn about the South African Truth and Reconciliation Committee’s efforts.

Not rated -- $8

The 84-minute compilation is of 12 new and acclaimed family-friendly animated short films including Maestro, Gopher Broke, After the Rain, One Small Step, The Green Bird, Jubilee, Achoo, Outdoors, Voyagers, Borrowed Time, Bear Story and O28.

Not rated -- $9.99

Considered to be one of the greatest underwater photographers, Amos Nachoum is known for capturing up-close photos of apex predators.

The English, Hebrew, and Inuktitut language documentary chronicles Nachoum’s determination to photograph a polar bear and incorporates his backstory of traumas and sacrifices.

Not rated -- $7, $8, $15

A trio of classic films from the days of early queer cinema. Victor and Victoria (1933), Mädchen in Uniform (1931) and Michael (1924) explore themes of requited feelings, gender-bending and romance.

Each film can be bought individually for $7 or $8 or as a bundle for $15.

Not rated -- $12

A compilation reel from over 1,200 amateur video submissions, the cat-based film festival raises money for independent theaters.

Not rated -- $12

The documentary follows Winfried Schäfer, amateur soccer player Tuffy and Jamaica’s national soccer team, the “Reggae Boyz,” as they try to qualify for the 2014 World Cup.

Not rated -- $12

Through interviews and animations, the 2019 documentary depicts Olympian Guor Mading Maker’s upbringing in Sudan, his separation from his parents, his relationship with running, and difficult choices he has had to face.

R -- $5.99

Played by Elisabeth Moss, American horror writer Shirley Jackson and her husband (played by Michael Stuhlbarg) toy with a newlywed couple as Jackson begins writing a new masterpiece.

PG-13 -- $12

Played by Bill Nighy, tailor Alan tries to repair his relationship with his youngest son, Peter, while solving the mystery of an online Scrabble player who might be his missing son, Michael.

Not rated -- $12

While apprenticing at a tobacco shop in Vienna, 17-year-old Franz meets Sigmund Freud. As the two develop a friendship, Franz falls in love with Anezka but political and social conditions worsen as Nazis arrive in Vienna.

Not rated -- $12

American expatriate Tommaso wanders through life and the streets of Rome as he deals with his past, his self-esteem and an impaired grasp on reality. The 2019 film by Abel Ferrara is in Italian and English.

Not rated -- $9.99

The 2019 documentary goes behind the scenes with sculptor Ursula von Rydingsvard as she collaborates on new work and how her personal life has shaped her commitment to her art.

Not rated -- $12

Adapted to film by Nobel Prize-winning author J.M. Coetzee, the Magistrate of an isolated settlement questions his loyalty to the empire when a ruthless colonel arrives.

Not rated -- $12

Orphans Hikari, Ikuko, Ishi, and Takemura meet as their parents are cremated. Devoid of emotion, the four repurpose a gaming console, an old electric bass and a charred wok to become the band Little Zombies.