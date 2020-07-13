New road closure this week in downtown Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – It’s road work season and there is a new road closure to be aware of. Adjust your route if you are heading downtown this week.

Below is the city of Ann Arbor announcement:

East Washington between South Main and South Fourth Avenue

Tuesday, July 14-Thursday, July 16

Beginning at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, July 14, East Washington between South Main and South Fourth Avenue will be closed to vehicle traffic for crane work.

Eastbound Washington Street traffic will be detoured south on Main Street, east on Liberty Street, north on Fourth Avenue and back to Washington. Westbound traffic will be detoured south on Fourth Avenue, west on Liberty Street, north on Main Street and back to Washington. Pedestrian traffic on south side of Washington will be detoured to the north side of the street. The parking structure at the corner of Washington and Fourth Avenue will be open to vehicle traffic at all times via the entrance on Washington Street.

While rerouting it’s also important to know that Depot Street between North Main Street and Fourth Avenue closed on July 8 and will remain closed until July 22 for work on a gas main.

Additional details and information about road closures can be found at the City of Ann Arbor’s website here.

Safe travels!

