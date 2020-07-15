5 major takeaways from Michigan football ticket policy announcement

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Here are the five major takeaways from the University of Michigan’s football ticket policy for the 2020 season.

No season tickets

The change that’s sure to generate the most reaction is that if Michigan has a season and fans are allowed in the Big House, season ticket holders will not get their guaranteed full-season package.

Fans who have sat in the same seats for years (or even decades) won’t get the full home schedule in those seats for 2020.

Nobody’s status as a season ticket holder will change going forward, though. If you have season tickets, your location will be the same in 2021, as long as you don’t make any changes.

No general public sales

Being a season ticket holder will still have its perks, though, as that’s one of only two ways to get individual game tickets.

The university will sell tickets to all home games on an individual game basis. Only current season ticket holders and students will have access to those tickets.

There will be no tickets offered to the general public.

Again, these policies will only go into effect if Michigan Stadium can have fans at games.

Reduced capacity

It seems like common sense that the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic would disallow Michigan from packing 113,000 fans into the stadium, and the university confirmed that on Wednesday.

If there is a season, the capacity of Michigan Stadium will be reduced, or games will be played without fans entirely.

“We have been working closely with a wide variety of leaders to ensure a safe and healthy environment for our student-athletes, coaches, fans and support staff associated with a game at Michigan stadium,” athletic director Warde Manuel said. “We will follow the direction that all of these agencies and experts continue to provide during this challenging time.”

Last week, the Big Ten announced fall sports would only play against conference opponents, if at all. The conference will also be involved in the fans discussion.

Mobile tickets

If Michigan can have fans at sporting events this year, all ticketing will be on a mobile platform.

Michigan is likely hoping to minimize the amount of interaction at the entrances before the games. Typically, paper tickets are scanned by event staff workers and then handed back to fans.

Now, it appears fans will have their tickets on their mobile devices if they’re allowed to enter games.

Season tickets for 2021

For season ticket holders who upgraded or moved their seats last month, or anyone who changed the number of their tickets, those adjustments will be honored for the 2021 season, the university season.

Anyone who already paid for their season tickets can request a refund, push that payment back toward the 2021 season tickets or donate it to the athletic department.