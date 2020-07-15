Michigan football 2020 ticket policy: No season tickets or sales to general public

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The University of Michigan announced Wednesday that there will be no football season tickets or sales to the general public if there is a season this fall.

MORE: 5 major takeaways from Michigan football ticket policy announcement

The Michigan athletic department sent an email to football season ticket holders saying if there is a 2020 season, capacity at Michigan Stadium will be reduced or games will be played without fans due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Last week, the Big Ten announced fall sports would only play against conference opponents, if at all.

A final decision on how many fans will be allowed at games will be made at a later date, Michigan officials said. But the university released some policies for the upcoming season.

“There will be no football season tickets,” the email reads. Any season ticket holders will retain their tickets and location for the 2021 season, but even if there are fans in attendance this fall, they won’t have their normal seats.

All home game tickets will be sold on an individual game basis, the university announced. Tickets will only be offered to current season ticket holders and students.

No tickets will be sold to the general public, Michigan announced.

“We have been working closely with a wide variety of leaders to ensure a safe and healthy environment for our student-athletes, coaches, fans and support staff associated with a game at Michigan stadium,” athletic director Warde Manuel said. “We will follow the direction that all of these agencies and experts continue to provide during this challenging time.”

Anyone who adjusted their season ticket location or quantity last month will see those changes in effect for 2021.

If Michigan can have fans at sporting events this year, all ticketing will be on a mobile platform.

Season ticket holders who already paid for their tickets can request a refund, push that payment back toward the 2021 season tickets or donate it to the athletic department.