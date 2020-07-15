City officials to discuss Lower Town mobility study with Ann Arbor public July 29

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Ann Arbor community members can attend a virtual meeting on July 29 to learn about the current findings of the Lower Town study, a mobility study on traffic in the Lower Town area of Ann Arbor.

The study works to understand how the growth in the area impacts vehicular, public transit, cyclist and pedestrian mobility. The study seeks ways to support the safety of pedestrians, bicyclists, public transit users and vehicles in light of growing traffic congestion.

The meeting will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Zoom. City of Ann Arbor staff and a team of consultants will discuss what they have learned so far from the study and will share results of a road safety audit.

Members of the public can ask questions and give comments based on their experiences of traveling through Lower Town, a part of Ann Arbor’s north side including Pontiac Trail, Broadway Street, Plymouth Road, Moore Street, Wall Street and Maiden Lane.

Visit the event page for the Zoom link and access password. Residents can also join the meeting by phone.

The Lower Town mobility study began in October 2019 and is anticipated to last two years. It was advanced through a 2017 Ann Arbor City Council resolution to update and review previous vehiclular, public transit, bicycle and pedestrian traffic studies through the Lower Town area.

Three other public engagements are scheduled for the study over the course of the study.

Learn more about the Lower Town Study here.