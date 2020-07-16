Ann Arbor YMCA continues free produce box distribution Thursday, Friday

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Today and Friday, the Ann Arbor YMCA will visit 15 neighborhoods to distribute free boxes of produce to meet community needs.

Continuing its efforts to provide relief for food insecurity in and around Ann Arbor, the YMCA is participating in the United States Department of Agriculture’s Farmers to Families Food Box program. Through the initiative, the Y is able to give 25 lbs boxes of fresh fruit and vegetables from national, regional and local suppliers whose businesses have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Unless noted as closed, sites are open to the public. Updates regarding distributions sites will be made on the Ann Arbor YMCA Facebook page.

Pick up is at the following distribution locations and times:

Thursday

Sycamore Meadows Apartments: 1273 Stamford Ct., Ypsilanti -- 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (closed community site)

Forrest Knoll: 693 Arbor Dr., Ypsilanti -- noon to 1:30 p.m.

Ypsilanti Senior Center: 1015 N. Congress St., Ypsilanti -- 12:15-12:45 p.m.

Evergreen Apartments: 3089 Woodland Hills Dr., Ann Arbor -- 1:30-2:30 p.m.

Orchard Grove Mobile Home Park: 2835 South Wagner Rd., Ann Arbor -- 1:30-2 p.m. (closed community site)

1500 South Huron Rd., Ypsilanti Township -- 2:30-6 p.m. (until supplies last)

Westridge Mobile Home Park: 1515 Ridge Rd., Ypsilanti -- 3-3:30 p.m. (closed community site)

Coachville Mobile Home Park: 3423 Carpenter Rd., Ypsilanti -- 3-3:30 p.m. (closed community site)

Hamilton Crossing: 596 South Hamilton St., Ypsilanti -- 4-5 p.m.

Arbor Meadows: 5229 West Michigan Ave., Ypsilanti -- 4-5 p.m.

Fresh Start Church: 623 Oak St., Ypsilanti -- 4 p.m.

Friday

Parkridge Community Center: 591 Armstrong Dr., Ypsilanti -- 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (closed community site)

Sky Mobile Detailing: 409 Emerick St., Ypsilanti -- 10:30-11:45 a.m.

The Villas Apartments: 2911 Bynan Dr., Ypsilanti -- 12:30-1:30 p.m.

Glencoe Hills Apartments: 2201 Glencoe Hills Dr., Ann Arbor -- 1:30-2:30 p.m.

Learn more about Ann Arbor YMCA through annarborymca.org