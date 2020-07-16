76ºF

Authorities seek suspect in suspicious Ypsilanti Township school fire

The Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office asked for help in identifying someone wanted in connection to a suspicious fire on July 15, 2020.
YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help identifying someone wanted in connection to a suspicious Ypsilanti Township fire Wednesday.

According to authorities, deputies were dispatched to Ford Elementary School on Clark Road just after 8:30 p.m. and, upon arrival, found the building on fire.

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office provided photos of someone wanted for questioning in the incident.

Anyone who can identify the person or has information is asked to contact Detective Babycz at babyczm@washtenaw.org or anonymously at 734-973-7711.

