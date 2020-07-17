Ann Arbor’s TheRide to resume collecting fares Aug. 2

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – After suspending fare collection in mid-March, the Ann Arbor Area Transportation Authority announced that it will resume collecting fares from passengers on Aug. 2.

Fares will be collected for both fixed-routes and A-Ride paratransit services.

Starting Monday, July 20, passengers can purchase bus tokens, passes and A-Ride Scrip coupons at the Blake Transit Center in downtown Ann Arbor or at the TheRide’s Main Office at 2700 S. Industrial Highway.

Single ride tokens cost $1.50, day passes cost $4.50 and 30-day flex passes cost $58.

Fares can be purchased from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays to Fridays and 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays at the Blake Transit Center, or from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays to Fridays at the Main Office.

Tokens and 30-day passes will be available at certain Bank of Ann Arbor locations. Find them here.

A-Ride identification cards can be renewed or applied for at both locations. Those interested can call 734-973-6500 or email ARide@TheRide.org.

Passes and A-Ride Scrip coupons will be available online on Aug. 1.

“As more businesses begin to reopen along with schools and universities resuming, we continue to encourage using public transit for essential trips such as work, grocery shopping or to get to the pharmacy. We are committed to keeping both our riders and employees healthy and safe. We’ve added many preventive measures to do our part in stopping the spread of COVID-19,” Bryan Smith, deputy CEO of operations for TheRide said in an announcement.

Changes have been made to how TheRide passengers can pay their fares.

Here’s what those changes will look like:

Fixed Route Buses

Fares will be paid at the fareboxes at the front of each bus.

Cash, passes, go!passes, MCards and other fare media will be accepted.

Day passes are recommended instead of change cards so as to minimize interactions with the farebox.

Passengers that activated 30-day passes between Feb. 18 and March 17 can replace them at The Blake Transit Center of TheRide Main Office for no charge. Original 30-day passes do need to be returned for passengers to receive a replacement.

A-Ride Paratransit

Exact change is accepted as drivers will not carry change.

Payment by A-Ride Scrip coupon is recommended.

Learn about health and safety precautions being taken by TheRide at www.theride.org

