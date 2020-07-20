84ºF

Of Rice & Men pop-up restaurant opens for dine-in services in Ann Arbor

New downtown restaurant offers modern Asian American inspired menu

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

Of Rice & Men will open the doors to its dine-in space at 312 S. Main St. in Ann Arbor on July 24.
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Originally offered as a carryout concept by Blue LLama Jazz Club, Of Rice & Men is getting its own space in downtown Ann Arbor.

On July 24, the new pop-up restaurant will open the doors to its South Main Street location for dine-in services.

Inspired by Asian flavors and cooking techniques, the Of Rice & Men menu offers a variety of dishes influenced by different countries including China, Thailand, Japan and Indonesia. Menu items include a Vietnamese style crawfish boil, wok-fired whole fish, sushi and Korean fried chicken. It also offers selections of sake, Asian beers, Japanese whiskey, wine and cocktails.

Lead by Executive Chef Josh Wetshtein, who has worked under Wolfgang Puck, the pop-up restaurant also offers a different dining experience. Japanese screens separate socially distanced tables and no contact menus are available through QR codes.

The new restaurant will be open for dine-in services between 5-10 p.m., Tuesdays to Saturdays. Carryout and delivery services will be available between 5-10 p.m. Mondays to Thursdays, 3-10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and 3-9 p.m. on Sundays.

Of Rice & Men is at 312 S. Main Street, right next to Blue LLama Jazz Club.

