TheRide to introduce reorganized routes, increases in services Aug. 30

ANN ARBOR – A network of reorganized routes and an increase in services are a few of the changes coming to public transportation in Ann Arbor.

The Ann Arbor Area Transportation Authority (TheRide) announced that it will introduce temporarily reorganized routes and increase the frequency of some bus services starting Aug. 30

The change comes after TheRide was forced to make a reduction in services due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The restructured network of temporary routes will focus on prioritized destinations around Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti. Buses on certain routes will increase in frequency so that users can practice social distancing and to make up for a reduction in passengers each bus can carry.

Some routes will also introduce weekend services and undergo name changes. In areas where fixed routes buses will not be going, TheRide is offering on-demand FlexRide services.

Routes will operate from 6 a.m. to 9:15 p.m. Mondays to Fridays and from 7 a.m. to 8:15 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Some routes will run every 15 minutes during peak times.

Here are some of the changes:

Routes 3, 4, 5, 6, 22, 23, 25, 28, 30, 31, 32, 41, 42, 44, 45, 46, 62 and 65 will be revised.

Routes 3, 22, 25, 30, 32, 42, 44 and 65 will add 30-minute weekend services.

Routes 30, 32, 42, 46 and 65 will change their names.

Routes 21, 24, 26, 27, 29, 31, 33, 43, 47, 60, 63, 64, 66, 68, 81, 91 and 92 are suspended.

FlexRide will service areas covered by routes 26, 29, 27, 30, 33, 45 and 46.

The Briarwood bus stop will be relocated to Briarwood Circle and Plaza Drive.

TheRide is also replacing NightRide and HolidayRide services with FlexRide. Fares for FlexRide range from $2.50 to $5 per trip. The service will operate between 9:15 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. on weekdays and 8:15 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. on weekends.

In early August, passengers will return to paying fees and GoldRide shared-ride trip services will be suspended.

TheRide plans to offer virtual public town hall meetings for public commentary. Meetings will be at noon on Aug. 4, Aug. 11, Aug. 18 and Aug. 20. There will also be evenings meetings at 6 p.m. on Aug. 6, Aug. 13 and Aug. 19.

Find the details about the route changes and route schedules at www.theride.org/maps-schedules/service-changes

