Aug. 4 primary: Who’s running in Ann Arbor, Washtenaw County

ANN ARBOR – With the Aug. 4 primary just over a week away, Ann Arbor voters are looking to see who will represent them locally, statewide and beyond.

Although many residents may have voted absentee already, many are still in the process of reviewing candidates and making decisions.

Voters also have to make decisions about local ballot proposals, including a millage on conservation and another millage for roads and non-motorized transportation. Find a list of ballot proposals on the Washtenaw County Clerk page here.

Find both the contested and uncontested candidates in all of Washtenaw County here.

Here’s our list contested races you’ll see Aug. 4:

*Candidates are organized alphabetically by last name

Ann Arbor City Council Ward 1

Anne Bannister (D)

Lisa Disch (D)

Ann Arbor City Council Ward 2

Jane Lumm (D)

Linh Song (D)

Ann Arbor City Council Ward 3

Tony Brown (D)

Travis Radina (D)

Evan Redmond (D)

Ann Arbor City Council Ward 4

Jack Eaton (D)

Jen Eyer (D)

Mozhgan Savabieasfahani (D)

Ann Arbor City Council Ward 5

Erica Briggs (D)

Dan Michniewicz (D)

David Silkworth (D)

12th Congressional District representative

Debbie Dingell (D)

Solomon Rajput (D)

52nd District state representative

Greg Marquis (R)

Melanie Weidmayer (R)

53rd District state representative

Sam Larson (D)

Yousef Rabhi (D)

55th District state representative

Felicia Brabec (D)

Stephen Kurant (D)

Washtenaw County sheriff

Jerry Clayton (D)

Ken Magee (D)

Washtenaw County prosecutor

Hugo Mack (D)

Eli Savit (D)

Arianne Slay (D)

Washtenaw County clerk/register of deeds

Larry Kestenbaum (D)

Pecola Lewis (D)

Doristeen Taylor (D)

22nd Circuit Court judge (nonpartisan positions)

Amy Reiser

Nick Roumel

Tracy E. Van den Bergh

Districts 3, 4 and 5 border the city of Ann Arbor. Residents not served by districts 1, 2, 6, and 7-9 may be served by 3-5. Find a map of county districts here.

3rd District county commissioner

Jacob Ehrman (R)

Ken Siler (R)

4th District county commissioner

Darcy Berwick (D)

Daryl Campbell (D)

Adam Cecil (D)

Paul Jakabcsin (D)

Caroline Sanders (D)

5th District county commissioner

Justin Hodge (D)

Denise Kirchoff (D)

Karen Lovejoy Roe (D)

Michael White (D)

Pittsfield Charter Township borders the southern part of Ann Arbor. Some parts have an Ann Arbor address and some students in the area are serviced by Ann Arbor Public Schools.

PittsfieldTownship supervisor

Mandy Grewal (D)

Christina Lirones (D)

Pittsfield Township treasurer

Feliziana Meyer (D)

Patricia Tupacz Scribner (D)

Pittsfield Township trustee (four seats available)

Jonas Berzanskis (D)

Linda Edwards-Brown (D)

Yameen Jaffer (D)

Gerald Krone (D)

Jason Meier (D)

Janet Nevaux (D)

George Ralph (D)

Andrea Urda-Thompson (D)

Sean Zera (D)

Pittsfield Township park commissioner (five seats available)

Stephanie Atkinson (D)

Brent Dingman (D)

Stacy Ebron (D)

Anne Maxine Fortunato (D)

Stephanie Hunt (D)

Trish Reilly (D)

Theresa Tupacz (D)

Northfield Township is located north of the city of Ann Arbor. It covers the 48105 Ann Arbor zip code.

Northfield Township supervisor

Tawn Beliger (R)

Kenneth Dignan III (R)

Northfield Township treasurer

Michele Gerkman (R)

Lenore Zelenock (R)

Northfield Township trustee (four seats available)

Janet Chick (R)

Andrew Lakatos (R)

Nate Muchow (R)

Joshua Nelson (R)

Jacqueline Otto (R)

Stephen Safranek (R)

Lodi Township is to the southwest of Ann Arbor. It includes parts of the 48103 and 48108 Ann Arbor zip codes.

Lodi Township supervisor

Matthew Cauley (R)

Jan Godek (R)

Scio Township is northwest of the city of Ann Arbor. It covers parts of the 48103 and 48105 Ann Arbor zip codes.

Scio Township supervisor

Will Hathaway (D)

Jillian Michele Kerry (D)

Scio Township treasurer

Charles Nielsen (D)

Donna Palmer (D)

David Read (D)

Scio Township trustee (four seats available)

Jackie Courteau (D)

Jennifer Doemland (D)

Bob Hyde (D)

Alec Jerome (D)

Kathleen Knol (D)

Patrick McLaughlin (D)

Jane Vogel (D)

Superior Township is located northeast of Ann Arbor. It includes parts of the 48105 Ann Arbor zip code.

Superior Township clerk

Lynette Findley (D)

Paula Jefferson (D)

Meghan Winslow (D)

Superior Township trustee (four seats available)