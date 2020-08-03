Ann Arbor YMCA receives $20,000 Ralph C. Wilson Foundation grant

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The Ann Arbor YMCA has received $20,000 from the Ralph C. Wilson Foundation to support its operations while programs are curtailed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The grant money will be used to fund general operating support in response to the pandemic and recognizes the YMCA’s impact on the Ann Arbor area community.

“We are so grateful to the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Legacy Funds for their generous gift of $20,000 to the Ann Arbor YMCA,” said Tony Kayumi, president and CEO of Ann Arbor YMCA in a statement. “With the impact of COVID-19, they are allowing us the flexibility to use their 2020 Youth Sports grant to address our nonprofit organization’s unique needs in serving our community during the coronavirus pandemic.”

Currently, the Y brings free produce to 15 different communities around Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti through the USDA Farmers to Families program. It also offers online and in-person activity classes and workshops, free Safety Around Water boxes for children and its weekly in-person Y on the Fly physical activity program.

The Ann Arbor YMCA has served the community since 1858. Learn more about its programs at www.annarborymca.org.

