Ann Arbor’s TheRide to host virtual public town hall meetings starting Tuesday

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – On Tuesday, the Ann Arbor Area Transportation Authority (TheRide) will kick off a month-long series of virtual public town hall meetings to discuss temporary changes in services that begin Aug. 30.

In June, TheRide announced a series of temporary service changes, including a revised network of bus routes and increased frequency of buses on busy routes. The revised routes are designed to prioritize essential destinations so as to reflect realities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

At noon on Tuesday, CEO of TheRide Bryan Smith will give a 20-minute presentation discussing why the transportation authority is not able to restore all services in August. He will also answer questions from the public.

The Tuesday meeting will be held through Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/92072578423. Attendees will need to register before proceeding to the meeting. Community members can also call into the meeting. Find dial-in instructions here.

Virtual town hall meetings will take place at the following times:

Noon -- Aug. 4

6 p.m. -- Aug. 6

Noon -- Aug. 11

6 p.m. -- Aug. 13

Noon -- Aug. 18

6 p.m. -- Aug. 19

Noon -- Aug. 20

Find the temporary service change presentation and summary here.

Those who cannot attend the meetings can comment here or by sending an email to planning@theride.org, calling (734) 794-1882 or by mailing a letter to Ann Arbor Area Transportation Authority.

