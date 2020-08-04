Express Employment Professionals to host curbside job fair Thursday

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – On Thursday, Express Employment Professionals will host its third annual National Interview Day mass interviewing event.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the recruitment company’s Ann Arbor office will have a free curbside job fair to help community members looking for employment speak to recruiters.

“Our goal is to help people in the community find work and our team of dedicated recruiters can make that happen,” Derek Ilich, franchise owner of the Ann Arbor Express office, said in a statement. “The curbside job fair allows job seekers to safely interview with a recruiter, discuss our current openings, and then hopefully drive away with a job!”

Attendees will be able to fill out an application in advance and speak with a recruiter about the type of employment or industry they are interested in.

Express Employment Professionals started the annual interviewing event in 2018 to help educate and recruit job seekers.

The Ann Arbor office serves Ann Arbor, Ypsilanti, Saline and Manchester. It is located at 6360 Jackson Rd.

