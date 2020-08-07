Virtual quilt show to support survivors of domestic violence around Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – On Saturday, SafeHouse Center and the Greater Ann Arbor Quilt Guild will host a biennial quilt show to benefit survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault.

Through six slideshow galleries, 300 handmade quilts will be displayed for purchase at the “Celebrate the Quilt from Home” virtual show.

The event is usually held as an in-person show and raffle. In lieu of an admission fee, viewers of the online galleries are asked to donate to SafeHouse Center. A donation of $6 is recommended.

All of the proceeds from the quilt purchases will go to SafeHouse Center, an Ann Arbor-based non-profit organization that provides safety, resources and advocacy for survivors of violence and assault.

Each quilt costs $250 and has been made and donated to by the sale by a member of Greater Ann Arbor Quilt Guild. Each quilt is 60 inches by 80 inches or larger. Local curbside pickup and shipping options will be available.

The “Celebrate the Quilt from Home” virtual show will also feature two special exhibits: One is inspired by the paintings of Claude Monet and the other focuses on vintage or antique quilts.

The Greater Ann Arbor Quilt Guild has been partnering with SafeHouse Center for over 30 years. Every year, members of the guild raise money for donation and make over 300 quilts to give to SafeHouse clients. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the group has also donated 110 children’s face masks.

Find the virtual show here.

SafeHouse Center is at 4100 Clark Rd.