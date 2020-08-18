Ann Arbor catering, carry-out eatery to take over Kerrytown location

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – This fall, hungry eaters visiting the Kerrytown district in downtown Ann Arbor will notice a change.

Eat Catering and Carry-out, a Packard Street eatery, will be taking over the spot left vacant by The Lunch Room Diner & Canteen in Kerrytown Market & Shops.

Owned by Blake Reetz and Emilia Mauck, the new American operation plans to open its new space in October for carry-out items. The eatery will also offer brunch in addition to menu items similar to its Packard location offerings.

Eat will keep its carry-out location on Packard Street.

“This expansion is very exciting for us,” said Reetz in a statement shared by the two eateries. “As more and more of our catering clients were forced to cancel their events, we knew it was time to expand on our carry-out operation. The Kerrytown location will give us the opportunity to reach a wider audience and eventually transition into a full service restaurant.”

The Lunch Room Diner & Canteen combined its operations with its sister restaurant Detroit Street Filling Station. While its closure mid-March was intended to be temporary, management decided to close the eatery and consolidate its resources due to the uncertainties bought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

Eat and The Lunch Room have a history together as Reetz and Phillis Engelbert, owner of The Lunch Room LLC, each had a food cart in Mark’s Carts, a food cart courtyard, at the same time.