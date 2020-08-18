Pretzel Bell happy to reopen after extended break

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The Pretzel Bell is open again for the first time since March 31st. The restaurant, which has been closed because of COVID-19 concerns, opened again early August for dine-in, carryout, and delivery.

The restaurant has been implementing new social distancing protocols to help prevent the spread of the Coronavirus. The restaurant is utilizing masks, gloves, and sanitizers to keep customers and staff safe.

Marie Silvio, Director of Marketing for Mission Restaurant Group, said: “Our list of procedures is always willing to grow as we listen to our guests in what will make them feel more comfortable and empowered to dine with us.”

Pretzel Bell also modified its hours after the reopening, which you can see in its Facebook post below:

🚨 NEW HOURS 🚨 Including weekend lunch! Mon-Thurs 4pm-10pm Friday 4pm-12am, kitchen closes at 11pm Saturday 12pm-12am,... Posted by The Pretzel Bell on Tuesday, August 18, 2020

The extended break wasn’t easy for Pretzel Bell, but Silvio says they’re ready to reopen.

“We always knew we were going to come back, but we wanted to do it right,” Silvio said. “This break was tough, but it gave us the chance to open with the confidence and resources to support our staff while still giving our guests the service they expect.”