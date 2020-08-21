4 ways that students can hang out while socially distanced

Fall Semester starts for University of Michigan students Aug 31. and finding ways to stay connected while socially distanced can be tough. Here’s a few tips on what you can do to responsibly socialize with classmates and friends.

Craft days:

Take a break from your school work with some friends and try out a craft you can make together.

A craft like tie-dyeing is perfect for quarantine because it’s already best to do it outdoors. Have your friends all bring an old t-shirt, bed sheet, pillowcase, or whatever they can find, and have fun making something cool. Bleach-dying clothes is even in fashion now, so you can try upgrading some of your outfits, but be sure to look up a tutorial when working with bleach.

Painting with a group is also easy to keep socially distant, since everyone is working on their own project. Have fun with it and try things like having everyone paint a photo from their camera roll, or even try to paint portraits of each other.

Even if you’re no artist, the process of making something with your friends is always fun, and you walk away with something interesting.

Virtual game nights:

Watching a movie with friends online can be fun, but it isn’t a particularly active way to hang out online. If you’re looking for something new to do in your video chats, try out a few easy online video games. Here are just a few suggestions on games you can play with your friends:

Jackbox Party Packs: Game packs range around $20, and include several party games that can be played multiple times. The cool thing about Jackbox games is that only the host needs to actually own the game, everyone else can join in from their phones for free!

Minecraft: Plenty of students have been connecting through Minecraft during quarantine already, and several Universities have even started hosting classes and clubs through online servers. It can be nice to relax and build a house with friends in creative mode, or switch into survival mode for more of a challenge.

Scribbl.io: Scribbl.io is a online picture drawing and guessing game. This one is totally free and everyone can pull it up on their own computers.

Online board games: Many popular board games can be found online either for free, or as an inexpensive app. For instance, did you know that the popular game Settlers of Catan had a free-to-play online version?

MMOs: If you’re more into gaming you probably know MMO stands for Massive Multiplayer Online games. There are plenty of MMOs with free-to-play options to check out, including classics like World of Warcraft.

Take a socially distant picnic on the Diag:

Just because you have to stay 6 feet apart doesn’t mean you cant see your friends in person once and a while. Bring a blanket or a hammock and meet up at the Diag for a picnic! Have everyone bring food from home, or pick up some snacks on the way.

If the Diag isn’t your speed, try Nichols Arboretum or one of Ann Arbor’s 163 city parks. There are plenty to try out, and after your picnic you can hike the trails or jump in the river. So make sure to check out a few before the weather gets colder. And don’t forget to bring your mask when heading out.

Take a Kayak or Canoe trip:

Speaking of Ann Arbor’s 163 city parks, Argo and Gallup parks each have liveries that rent out boats to take out on the Huron river.

Heading out on the river with friends is both a great way to stay in touch, and to stay in shape.

Because of COVID-19, the liveries are not offering tubes this year, but the boats they have available to rent are kayaks, canoes, paddleboats and SUPs (Stand up paddle boards.) You can also always bring your own tubes to either park as well.

