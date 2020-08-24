88ºF

Cherry Republic to host grand reopening in Ann Arbor Saturday

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

Cherry Republic's Ann Arbor location will have a grand reopening events on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. (Cherry Republic Ann Arbor)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Cherry fans rejoice! Cherry Republic in downtown Ann Arbor will have its grand reopening this Saturday.

From 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., the Main Street store will open up its doors to show passersby the changes the store has undergone over the past few months.

“Our Ann Arbor store is one of our busiest locations, and we can’t wait to show our customers what we’ve been up to the past several months,” said Cherry Republic President Bob Sutherland.

The grand reopening will include an outdoor cherry pop-up shop, free Cherry Republic items, hourly prize giveaways and a visit by Cherry Republic mascot Boomer the Bear.

The Ann Arbor store opened in 2011. Currently, it is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and has reserved shopping times for vulnerable populations as well as curbside pick up services.

Cherry Republic is located at 223 S. Main St.

