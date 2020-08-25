University of Michigan Depression Center conference offers tips on helping employees during pandemic

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Helping employees thrive while coping with the stressors of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic was the theme of the University of Michigan Depression Center’s latest conference.

Held on Wednesday, Aug. 19 through Zoom, the Workplace Mental Health Conference discussed many ways employers can help their workers in managing their mental health.

Through online presentations and a panel discussion, speakers discussed barriers employees may have to their usual ways of coping, and how employers can make sure work is manageable, safe and meaningful.

Attendees were given tips on managing depressed workers, designing mentally healthy workspaces and psychologically safe work, and equipping managers to effectively support employees during and after the pandemic.

The conference was tailored to assist employers and businesses as rates of depression, anxiety and alcohol abuse have increased due to the pandemic. The event also acted as a way to show how current research in academia can help meet corporate needs.

Speakers included Debra Lerner, Program Director of the Tufts Medical Center Program on Health, Work and Productivity; Dr. Sagar V. Parikh and Dr. Michelle B. Riba, U-M Depression Center Associate Directors; speakers and specialists from the U-M; and other guest panelists.

