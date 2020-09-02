Here’s where Ann Arbor YMCA is handing out free boxes of produce this week

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The Ann Arbor YMCA is continuing to help feed those facing food insecurity in Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti.

This Thursday and Friday, the Y will hand out free boxes of produce at 10 neighborhood sites.

In partnership with the United States Department of Agriculture’s Farmers to Families Food Box program, the organization has given out boxes of fruit and vegetables from local and regional farmers since June.

Unless noted as closed, sites are open to the public. Updates regarding distributions sites will be made on the Ann Arbor YMCA Facebook page.

Pick up is at the following distribution locations and times:

Thursday, Sept. 3

Sycamore Meadows: 1273 Stamford Ct., Ypsilanti -- 11:30 a.m. to noon (closed community site)

Forrest Knoll: 693 Arbor Dr., Ypsilanti -- 12:30-1:30 p.m.

Evergreen Apartments: 3089 Woodland Hills Dr., Ann Arbor -- 1:30-2:15 p.m.

Orchard Grove Mobile Home Park: 2835 S. Wagner Rd., Ann Arbor -- 1:30-2 p.m. (closed community site)

Future YMCA branch site: 1500 S. Huron Rd., Ypsilanti Township -- 2:30-6 p.m. (until supplies last)

Coachville Mobile Home Park: 3423 Carpenter Rd., Ypsilanti -- 3-3:30 p.m. (closed community site)

Arbor Meadows: 5229 W. Michigan Ave., Ypsilanti -- 4-5 p.m.

Fresh Start Church: 623 Oak St., Ypsilanti -- 4 p.m. until supplies last

Friday, Sept. 4