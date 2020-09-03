Ann Arbor SPARK adds new Invest360 Investor Showcase to a2Tech360 Events

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – New to this year’s a2Tech360 program is Invest360, a mini-series of events hosted by Ann Arbor SPARK from Sept. 21-25.

Invest360 leverages our regional strengths in information technology, mobility, and healthcare and provides a curated group of companies exposure to the greater investor community.

“We are excited to introduce Invest360 to our a2Tech360 programming, and to create another opportunity to connect investors with the tech ecosystem here in our region,” said Skip Simms, Ann Arbor SPARK senior vice president, capital programs, and managing director of Michigan Angel Fund.

“Our focus on IT, mobility, and healthcare deliberately elevates the industries where we’re seeing the most activity from entrepreneurs and the most interest from those who want to fund emerging businesses so it’s win-win. Invest360 is designed to help accelerate the growth of these businesses so they stay and grow here, and also serve as an example to prove you don’t have to be on the coast to create a company -- we have what it takes to help tech companies achieve success.”

Invest360 is embedded in the programming of the Michigan Angel Summit, Mobility Summit, and MI-HQ’s Tech on the Edge. During each of the Invest360 information technology, mobility, and healthcare sessions, one company will be chosen by a panel of judges to receive a $50,000 check. These three chosen companies will then pitch virtually, the morning of Friday, Sept. 25 for the chance to win the People’s Choice vote and an additional $50,000.

The Invest360 information technology showcase, sponsored by Level One Bank, will be held on Monday, Sept. 21, from 5-7 p.m.

Registration for the Michigan Angel Summit includes registration to the Invest360 information technology session, however, registration for the Invest360 information technology session only is available.

The mobility Invest360 event will be held on Wednesday, Sept.23, from 2-4 p.m. The Ann Arbor Mobility Summit includes registration to the Invest360 mobility session. Registration for the Invest360 mobility event-only is available.

Invest360′s healthcare session, held in conjunction with MI-HQ’s Tech on the Edge event, is on Thursday, Sept. 24, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. This session will focus on emerging biotech and healthcare technology companies.

The culmination of the Invest360 sessions is on Friday, Sept. 25, where the company chosen by judges at each of the three preceding events will present for the chance to be awarded “People’s Choice” and win an additional $50,000.

The Invest360 finale will be held at noon, immediately following Ann Arbor SPARK’s Tech Talk event.

To register for the Invest360 events-only, please visit: https://a2tech360.com/events/invest360/. Registration for Invest360 is $50.

Invest360 is part of Ann Arbor SPARK’s a2Tech360 program, featuring seven days of 16 inspiring events showcasing Ann Arbor’s spirit of innovation to the world. a2Tech360 is sponsored by KLA and the Ann Arbor Ypsilanti SmartZone/ Local Development Finance Authority. For more information, visit https://a2tech360.com/events/invest360/

About Ann Arbor SPARK

Ann Arbor SPARK, a non-profit organization, is advancing the region by encouraging and supporting business acceleration, attraction and retention. The organization identifies and meets the needs of business at every stage, from start-ups to large organizations. Ann Arbor SPARK collaborates with business, academic, government, and community investor partners. For more information, please call (734) 761-9317 or visit www.AnnArborUSA.org.