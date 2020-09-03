Construction to start on Huron Hills Golf Course in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Starting Sept. 8, construction and restoration is scheduled to begin on the Huron Hills Golf Course to fix issues of erosion, flooding, stormwater detention and water treatment quality.

Construction project efforts include wetland creation, creek restoration, habitat improvement and stormwater detention.

Huron Hills will remain open during the project and some holes will be available for play.

Construction is expected to finish some time in the spring of 2021.

Here is the notice from the city:

The City of Ann Arbor has partnered with Washtenaw County to collaborate on a project at Huron Hills Golf Course (HHGC) that will consist of wetland creation and creek restoration to what will formally be called Benz Creek. Currently, there are a number of issues on the golf course, including stream channel erosion, periodic flooding, limited stormwater detention and limited water quality treatment. The many ecological goals include adding stormwater detention, phosphorus reduction and habitat improvement to improve the stormwater impact in the area. From a recreational standpoint, these improvements look to improve design, playability and reduce the impact of rain events to the golf course.

Construction is scheduled to begin Sept. 8, 2020. The course will be open throughout construction and will have a varying number of holes available for play. Construction and restoration are expected to be completed in spring 2021. Questions? Contact Andrew Walton, HHGC recreation supervisor, acwalton@a2gov.org.

