Two more road closures to start this week in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Beginning Wednesday, two road closures will join the list of construction and traffic projects impacting traffic flow around downtown Ann Arbor.

Expect more congestion as vehicular traffic will be detoured to avoid the closures.

Below is the city of Ann Arbor announcement:

South Fifth Avenue at John Street

Wednesday, Sept. 9–Friday, Oct. 9, 2020.

Weather permitting, beginning Wednesday, Sept. 9 through Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, South Fifth Avenue will be closed at John Street.

Southbound Fifth Avenue traffic will be detoured west on Madison Street, south on Main Street, and east on Hill Street back to Fifth Avenue. Northbound Fifth Avenue traffic will be detoured west on Hill Street, north on South Main Street, and east on East Madison Street to South Fifth Avenue.

During construction, access for pedestrians will be maintained, with posted pedestrian detours. Emergency vehicle access to John Street will be maintained from South Division Street.

Washington Street at First Street

Friday, Sept. 11, 2020.

On Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, Washington Street approaching First Street will be closed to vehicle traffic. Westbound vehicle traffic on Washington Street traveling towards First Street will be detoured southbound on Main Street, westbound on Liberty Street, then northbound on Third Street back to Washington Street. Eastbound vehicle traffic on Washington will be detoured southbound on Third Street, eastbound on Liberty Street, then northbound on Ashley Street back to Washington Street. Local vehicle traffic will be maintained between Third Street and First Street, as well as between First Street and Main Street.

Pedestrian through-traffic will be maintained on one side of Washington Street at all times.

Want to see more Ann Arbor traffic? Check our traffic map.