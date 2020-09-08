Michigan Medicine hosts second drive-up donation site with Food Gatherers

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The University of Michigan’s Michigan Medicine is once again partnering with Food Gatherers to help meet the growing needs for food and supplies by Ann Arbor area residents and agencies.

Happening from Sept. 8-27, the drive will collect nonperishable food items and toiletries that will be distributed to community members and to help alleviate food insecurity.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has led to lost jobs and wages for many in our area, as well as disrupted access to school-based food programs and increased isolation for those at high risk of severe illness from coronavirus,” senior vice president and chief operating officer for the U-M Health System, Tony Denton said in a news release.

“Thousands of people of all ages in our immediate area now face an unstable food supply and rising food prices, which can affect their health both now and in the future. Together, we can make a measurable difference with compassionate support to those in need of random and intentional acts of kindness.”

According to Food Gatherers, the most-needed supplies are:

Low-sodium hearty canned soups such as beef stew and chili

Low-sodium canned fish and chicken

Low-sodium or no salt canned vegetables

Pasta, canned or dry packaged

Rice

Cereal and oatmeal

Granola bars

Peanut butter and jelly, plastic jars only

Baby food

Baby formula

Nutritional drinks such as Ensure

Diapers

Soap and shampoo

Toothbrushes and toothpaste

Disposable razors

Currently, PPE for Michigan Medicine is not needed.

Donations can be dropped off from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekends at Dock 90 on the U-M North Campus Research Complex at 2800 Plymouth Road. Michigan Medicine volunteers can assist with the unloading of donations between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekends.

Those wishing to utilize contactless drop off can call (734)-761-2796 on arrive at Dock 90.

Those with extra fresh produce can take it to Food Gatherers Headquarters at 1 Carrot Way from 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

Monetary donations are also accepted and can be given by credit card, or through mail and over the phone. Find donation instructions through the Michigan Medicine Fund Drive for Food Gatherers campaign page.

The donation site will also accept cards, drawings, decorated paper lunch bags and activity books for Meals on Wheels, a Michigan Medicine agency assisted by Food Gatherers.

This is the second joint food and toiletry drive by the organizations. The first took place this past spring and gathered 26,000 pounds of food and toiletries.

From March through June, Food Gatherers distributed more than 2.8 million pounds of food as the demands on the 170 agencies its serves have grown.

Learn more about Food Gatherers through give.foodgatherers.org.