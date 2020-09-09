Ann Arbor Art Center welcomes 'Man in the City’ international sculpture project

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Look up while passing by the Ann Arbor Art Center’s Walker Carriage Works Building to see a bright orange, fedora-wearing figure.

The newest addition to the art center’s latest A2AC Murals project, the figure’s installation is part of the Man in the City International Sculpture Project.

The Ann Arbor installation encourages passersby to discover the city’s skylines and historic buildings. The bright figures also help to engage youth in workshops about project visualization that the Ann Arbor Art Center intends to be a part of once it is possible.

The brainchild of artist and Detroit native John Sauvé, the Man in the City project is comprised of 40 sculptures located on rooftops around Detroit, Windsor, Canada and now Ann Arbor.

“It is exciting to install this piece in Ann Arbor and build connections that can foster more art experiences for youth and be seen by the public. I look forward to more collaborations after such a great installation experience," Sauvé said in a release.

Started in 2008, the project has exhibited it in Benton Harbor, Michigan, and in New York City, New York.

Sauvé, a long-time creator of public sculpture, activist and arts educator, has received national and international recognition for his large-scale public sculptures. His notable works include the “I Am the Greatest” and the “Man in the City” projects. He also founded the Sauvé Art Foundation nonprofit organization.

The A2AC Murals project started in August after the art center received a Michigan Economic Development Corporation grant matching the $50,000 it crowdsourced to fund the project.

The Ann Arbor Art Center is at 117 W. Liberty St.

