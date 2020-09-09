Ann Arbor Art Center welcomes 'Man in the City’ international sculpture project

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Look up while passing by the Ann Arbor Art Center’s Walker Carriage Works Building to see a bright orange, fedora-wearing figure.
The newest addition to the art center’s latest A2AC Murals project, the figure’s installation is part of the Man in the City International Sculpture Project.
The Ann Arbor installation encourages passersby to discover the city’s skylines and historic buildings. The bright figures also help to engage youth in workshops about project visualization that the Ann Arbor Art Center intends to be a part of once it is possible.
✉ Like what you’re reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!
The brainchild of artist and Detroit native John Sauvé, the Man in the City project is comprised of 40 sculptures located on rooftops around Detroit, Windsor, Canada and now Ann Arbor.
“It is exciting to install this piece in Ann Arbor and build connections that can foster more art experiences for youth and be seen by the public. I look forward to more collaborations after such a great installation experience," Sauvé said in a release.
View this post on Instagram
We’re so proud to host one of the iconic Man in the City sculptures by artist, activist, and teacher, @johnwsauve on top of our historic Walker Carriage Works building as part of #A2ACMurals! . The Man in the City International Sculpture Project is comprised of over 100 sculptures located on rooftops throughout Detroit, Windsor, Benton Harbor, New York, and now Ann Arbor! The project creates a metaphor for life that transforms skylines and encourages people to look around. In the discovery process, one becomes aware of their own sense of place within the city. . As the newest addition to our A2AC Murals project, our Man in the City (the first in Ann Arbor) will be watching over Ann Arbor’s creative district and all of our brand new murals, encouraging passersby to look up and see all of the amazing new public art in our downtown area. See the man himself at the corner of Liberty St. and Ashley St. in downtown Ann Arbor. . . . . . #A2AC #maninthecity #lookup #localart #localartist #detroitartist #annarbor #annarborart #visitannarbor #destinationannarbor #creativedistrict #johnsauve #a2acmurals #a2artcenter
Started in 2008, the project has exhibited it in Benton Harbor, Michigan, and in New York City, New York.
Sauvé, a long-time creator of public sculpture, activist and arts educator, has received national and international recognition for his large-scale public sculptures. His notable works include the “I Am the Greatest” and the “Man in the City” projects. He also founded the Sauvé Art Foundation nonprofit organization.
The A2AC Murals project started in August after the art center received a Michigan Economic Development Corporation grant matching the $50,000 it crowdsourced to fund the project.
The Ann Arbor Art Center is at 117 W. Liberty St.
Related: Ann Arbor Art Center launches crowdfunding campaign for mural project