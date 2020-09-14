Ann Arbor YMCA reopens downtown Ann Arbor membership branch

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The downtown branch of the Ann Arbor YMCA reopened to members on Monday after a recent executive order by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer allowed gyms to reopen.

The facility will reopen in phases and currently allows members to use indoor and outdoor wellness areas, basketball courts and running track after making reservations, according to a release.

Reservations can be made up to two days in advance. Walk-in reservations are only available if the current hour has the availability.

✉ Like what you’re reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

Prior to their visit, members will need to check in with the YMCA, sign a COVID-19 waiver, and undergo a health and temperature screening.

Members at the facility must be masked during their visit. Staff will be closely monitoring and adhere to all CDC, state and local health department guidelines.

During phase one, the YMCA will be open from 7-10 a.m. and 4-7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays for classes. The facility will be closed on Sundays.

Make reservations and check for updates regarding the reopening here.

The YMCA is also offering YMCA Learning Labs for children kindergarten through third grade attending virtual school.

Ann Arbor YMCA is at 400 W. Washington St.