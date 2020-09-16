Five new projects to change Ann Arbor traffic this week

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Between Wednesday and Saturday this week, five projects around the city will impact Ann Arbor traffic with road closures and detours.

Each project will last between one to two days. Detours will be put in place while the contractor is working or flagging will be used to control vehicular traffic.

In many cases, pedestrian and bicycle traffic will be maintained.

✉ Like what you’re reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

Below is the city of Ann Arbor announcement:

Boardwalk Drive from Victors Way to East Eisenhower Parkway and Victors Way from South State Street to Easterly End

Wednesday, Sept. 16– Thursday, Sept. 17

Beginning Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, Boardwalk Drive will close in the northbound direction with traffic being detoured westerly on Victors Way, northerly on South State Street and easterly on East Eisenhower Parkway. The contractor will maintain southbound Boardwalk Drive traffic.

Additionally, Victors Way between South State Street and Boardwalk Drive will close in the eastbound direction with traffic being detoured northerly on South State Street, easterly on East Eisenhower Parkway and southerly on Boardwalk Drive. The contractor will maintain westbound Victors Way traffic and use flagging operations to control two-way traffic on Victors Way east of Boardwalk Drive.

These detours will only be in place 7 a.m.–8 p.m. while the contractor is working and may operate simultaneously. Work is expected to be completed by Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, weather permitting.

Dexter Avenue between North Maple Road and Jackson Avenue

Wednesday, Sept. 16– Thursday, Sept. 17

Beginning Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, Dexter Avenue will close in the westbound direction of travel with traffic being detoured westerly on Jackson Avenue and northerly on North Maple Road. The contractor will maintain eastbound Dexter Avenue traffic. This detour will only be in place between the hours of 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. while the contractor is working. Work is expected to be completed by Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, weather permitting.

During construction, the contractor will maintain pedestrian traffic and will maintain and detour bicycle traffic as required.

West Stadium Boulevard (Pauline Boulevard to Hutchins Avenue)

Thursday, Sept. 17– Friday, Sept. 18

Beginning Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, intermittent single-lane closures in the eastbound and westbound directions will be in place as required to accommodate pavement work on West Stadium Boulevard between Pauline Boulevard and Hutchins Avenue. The contractor will maintain two-way traffic when performing this work and will use flagging operations at times to control traffic access and restrict certain turning movements to and from side streets and driveways. The lane closures will only be in place 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. while the contractor is working. Work is expected to be completed on Friday, Sept.18, 2020, weather permitting.

During construction the contractor will maintain pedestrian traffic and will maintain and detour bicycle traffic as required.

Thompson Street between Packard Street and East Liberty Street

Thursday, Sept. 17– Friday, Sept. 18

Beginning at 7 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, Thompson Street will be closed in the northbound direction for pavement work. Vehicle traffic will be detoured westerly on Packard Street, northerly on South Division Street, and easterly on East Liberty Street. The contractor will maintain southbound Thompson Street traffic. This detour will only be in place 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. while the contractor is working. Work is expected to be completed by Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, weather permitting.

During construction, the contractor will maintain pedestrian traffic and will maintain and detour bicycle traffic as required.

Miller Avenue between Linda Vista Avenue and Chapin Street

Saturday, Sept. 19

On Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m., Miller Avenue will be reduced to one lane of vehicle traffic operating intermittently in one direction at a time using flag control traffic to perform bike lane paving work. The contractor will maintain pedestrian traffic and bicycle traffic.

Want to see more Ann Arbor traffic? Check our traffic map.