The Neutral Zone offers virtual programing to Ann Arbor area youth

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Known for its robust youth programming and events, Ann Arbor’s The Neutral Zone is offering all-virtual programs for area youth this year.

Programs begin on Monday, Sept. 21, and will be held every weekday through Zoom.

Nine virtual programs are currently scheduled but more will be added in the upcoming weeks, according to the Neutral Zone website.

Learn more about each program and register here.

Here is the current Neutral Zone virtual program lineup:

Black Lives Matter

When: Mondays, 3:30-4:45 p.m.

What: A virtual space for youth of color.

V.A.C. (Visual Art Collective)

When: Tuesdays, 3-4:15 p.m.

What: A virtual community hub for local high school-aged teens and youth leaders that guide the visual arts for the Neutral Zone.

Songwriting

When: Wednesdays, 3:30-4:45 p.m.

What: Programming to help teen musicians learn the tools and skills to needed create or develop their own music and creative visions. The program provides musicians a network of supportive youth.

eMCee Workshop

When: Wednesdays 3:30-4:45 p.m.

What: Lyricists and eMCees can develop their skills through discussion and feedback.

Riot Youth

When: Thursdays, 3:30-4:45 p.m.

What: A virtual youth-led social support and social justice program for LGBTQ+ teens at the Neutral Zone. The program has been serving southeast Michigan for 22 years.

Activism

When: Thursdays, 3:30-4:45 p.m.

What: Programming helping youth activists develop leadership skills through a social justice lens.

LIVE

When: Fridays 3:30-4:45 p.m.

What: Participants can use the virtual space to book bands, artists and performers while organizing, and hosting virtual live stream shows.

