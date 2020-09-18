City of Ann Arbor to offer free wood chips for residents Saturday

ANN ARBOR – Planning an outdoor project this fall that involves wood chips? You’re in luck.

The city of Ann Arbor announced it will be offering residents free wood chips for pick up on Saturday at five locations. All you have to do is load them up and haul them away.

The wood chips will be available through November, or until supplies run out.

Wood chips are a great versatile material for outdoor use, including as mulch, path material, a base for playgrounds, chicken runs and more.

Here are the locations for pick up:

Veterans Memorial Park, 2150 Jackson Ave.

Southeast Area Park, 2901 E. Ellsworth Road

Almendinger Park, 655 Pauline Boulevard

Furstenberg Park, 2626 Fuller Road

721 N. Main St.

