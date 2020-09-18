‘Cluster’ of COVID-19 cases confirmed at University of Michigan residence hall

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The University of Michigan has confirmed a “cluster” of COVID-19 positive cases in the South Quad residence hall on its downtown Ann Arbor campus.

On Thursday, the university announced that the sixth and eighth floors of the residence hall have the most cases and are “the area of focus” through a community notice.

“After extensive investigation, the majority of the cases were found to be connected but three cases on the 6th floor are not associated and have no known source of exposure," school officials said in a notice to residents. “While this can happen at any time during a pandemic situation, we are taking additional measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 within the building.”

Currently, all positive cases and close contacts have been moved into quarantine or isolation, according to the notice.

Students on the two floors will undergo mandatory testing, according to the notice. Over the next two weeks, they are expected to follow enhanced social distancing, check their temperatures, stay in their room as much as possible and monitor their health.

The cluster was identified by U-M Environment, Health & Safety and the Washtenaw County Health Department.

There have been 65 positive cases across the U-M campus in the past two weeks, according to its COVID-19 dashboard. The university has performed just under 15,000 tests since March 8 resulting in 398 positive tests.

According to a message to all South Quad residents, the university said it is taking the following steps in alignment with guidance from the Washtenaw County Health Department:

Do not socially visit the 6th or 8th floors as they are expected to follow enhanced social distancing for the next 14 days.

Continue to monitor your health daily by completing the ResponsiBLUE Symptom Tracker. This is a requirement for all individuals on campus daily.

Limit social interactions within the dorm as well as on campus.

Sign up for priority testing to be tested through the Community Sampling and Tracking program at this link.

Anyone that has symptoms or a high risk or known exposure, should contact University Health Service (UHS) at 734-764-8320 or complete the online assessment immediately.

