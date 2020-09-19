54ºF

All About Ann Arbor

Here’s the new 8-game Michigan football schedule for delayed 2020 season

Michigan to begin 2020 season Oct. 24 at Minnesota

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Tags: Michigan Football, Michigan Wolverines, University Of Michigan, U Of M, Michigan, Football, College Football, Wolverines, Sports, Big Ten, Big Ten Football, Ann Arbor, All About Ann Arbor, Washtenaw County, Big House, Michigan Stadium, Jim Harbaugh, Joe Milton
Joe Milton #5 of the Michigan Wolverines scores a fourth quarter touchdown while playing the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Michigan Stadium on September 28, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Joe Milton #5 of the Michigan Wolverines scores a fourth quarter touchdown while playing the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Michigan Stadium on September 28, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (2019 Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Here is the new eight-game schedule for Michigan football as the Big Ten prepares to start its 2020 season in late October.

  • Oct. 24: at Minnesota
  • Oct. 31: vs. Michigan State
  • Nov. 7: at Indiana
  • Nov. 14: vs. Wisconsin
  • Nov. 21: at Rutgers
  • Nov. 28: vs. Penn State
  • Dec. 5: vs. Maryland
  • Dec. 12: at Ohio State

The Wolverines are scheduled to begin the season Oct. 24 at Minnesota, which won 11 games last season.

Michigan will play all six of its fellow East Division foes: Ohio State, Michigan State, Penn State, Indiana, Maryland and Rutgers.

Minnesota and Wisconsin will be Michigan’s two crossover opponents.

The Big Ten announced earlier this week that fall football was being reinstated, about a month after the league’s presidents voted to push the season to the spring.

Michigan’s 12-game schedule was originally cut down to 10 conference games, but that schedule lasted just six days before the conference postponed the season. Jim Harbaugh was among the most outspoken coaches in the country, publicly disagreeing with the decision to postpone football.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: