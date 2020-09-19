Here’s the new 8-game Michigan football schedule for delayed 2020 season

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Here is the new eight-game schedule for Michigan football as the Big Ten prepares to start its 2020 season in late October.

Oct. 24: at Minnesota

Oct. 31: vs. Michigan State

Nov. 7: at Indiana

Nov. 14: vs. Wisconsin

Nov. 21: at Rutgers

Nov. 28: vs. Penn State

Dec. 5: vs. Maryland

Dec. 12: at Ohio State

The Wolverines are scheduled to begin the season Oct. 24 at Minnesota, which won 11 games last season.

Michigan will play all six of its fellow East Division foes: Ohio State, Michigan State, Penn State, Indiana, Maryland and Rutgers.

Minnesota and Wisconsin will be Michigan’s two crossover opponents.

The Big Ten announced earlier this week that fall football was being reinstated, about a month after the league’s presidents voted to push the season to the spring.

Michigan’s 12-game schedule was originally cut down to 10 conference games, but that schedule lasted just six days before the conference postponed the season. Jim Harbaugh was among the most outspoken coaches in the country, publicly disagreeing with the decision to postpone football.