A look inside the Ann Arbor City Clerk’s U-M Museum of Art satellite office

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Starting Thursday, University of Michigan students, faculty and staff can register to vote or cast early in-person absentee ballots at an Ann Arbor City Clerk satellite office right in the heart of the University of Michigan Museum of Art.
When the office opened on Tuesday, it received a visit from Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and Ann Arbor Mayor Christopher Taylor.
During her visit to the space, Benson encouraged citizens to vote and to make a voting plan.
The UMMA space is the state’s first-ever satellite city clerk’s office on a university campus.
Stephanie Rowden and Hannah Smotrich, professors at U-M Stamps School of Art & Design, kickstarted the effort as part of a longtime research project inspired by consistently low student voter turnout.
Here’s a look at the new space:
Satellite office hours
- Sept. 22-Oct. 23: Weekdays 10 a.m.-7 p.m. (with voter registration only for the first two days until absentee voting begins Sept. 24)
- Oct. 24-Nov. 1: Weekdays 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Saturdays 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Nov. 2: 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Nov. 3: 8 a.m.-8 p.m.
The satellite office is located in UMMA’s first floor Stenn Gallery at 525 S. State St. Only U-M students, faculty and staff intending to vote in Ann Arbor can visit. A valid M-Card is required to enter.
