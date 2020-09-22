A look inside the Ann Arbor City Clerk’s U-M Museum of Art satellite office

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Starting Thursday, University of Michigan students, faculty and staff can register to vote or cast early in-person absentee ballots at an Ann Arbor City Clerk satellite office right in the heart of the University of Michigan Museum of Art.

When the office opened on Tuesday, it received a visit from Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and Ann Arbor Mayor Christopher Taylor.

During her visit to the space, Benson encouraged citizens to vote and to make a voting plan.

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson visited Ann Arbor City Clerk's satellite office in the University of Michigan Museum of Art on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020 (Sarah M. Parlette / WDIV)

The UMMA space is the state’s first-ever satellite city clerk’s office on a university campus.

Stephanie Rowden and Hannah Smotrich, professors at U-M Stamps School of Art & Design, kickstarted the effort as part of a longtime research project inspired by consistently low student voter turnout.

Here’s a look at the new space:

U-M students, faculty and staff can register to vote or cast early in-person absentee ballots at the UMMA space. (Sarah M. Parlette / WDIV)

A look at the new Ann Arbor City Council satellite office in the UMMA. (Sarah M. Parlette / WDIV)

"I Voted" stickers waiting to be handled out to U-M community members who vote at the satellite office. (Sarah M. Parlette / WDIV)

Lindsey Haughton (right) and Emma Vebelhor (left) were ready to help students and to them involved in the Big Ten Voting Challenge. (Sarah M. Parlette / WDIV)

A look at the new Ann Arbor City Council satellite office in the UMMA. (Sarah M. Parlette / WDIV)

The outside window of the satellite office. U-M community members can register to vote or cast early in-person absentee ballots. (Sarah M. Parlette / WDIV)

Satellite office hours

Sept. 22-Oct. 23: Weekdays 10 a.m.-7 p.m. (with voter registration only for the first two days until absentee voting begins Sept. 24)

Oct. 24-Nov. 1: Weekdays 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Saturdays 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Nov. 2: 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Nov. 3: 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

The satellite office is located in UMMA’s first floor Stenn Gallery at 525 S. State St. Only U-M students, faculty and staff intending to vote in Ann Arbor can visit. A valid M-Card is required to enter.

