Michigan Gov. Whitmer proclaims Saturday ‘Downtown Day’

ANN ARBOR – With the COVID-19 pandemic putting unprecedented strain on businesses in the retail and service industries, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has proclaimed Saturday “Downtown Day.”

The proclamation was a request by the Michigan Downtown Association to help support struggling downtowns across the state.

Community members are encouraged to head to their respective downtowns on Saturday to shop, dine, participate in activities or volunteer.

“Main Street Ann Arbor (MSAA) is very excited about the Governor declaring Sept. 26 as Downtown Day,” Sandra Andrade, executive director of Ann Arbor’s Main Street Area Association told A4 via email.

“It brings awareness to the importance of supporting our downtown more than ever now. We all love Ann Arbor and we need to work together to keep downtown thriving by shopping, dining, and ordering carry-out from it’s businesses. It has been a hard year and they need the community’s support to survive."

Those looking to enjoy physically distant activities can order carryout, having a picnic in a park, stroll downtown sidewalks or leave a positive review for a business on social media.

✉ Like what you’re reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!