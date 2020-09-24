Ann Arbor Film Festival to host drive-in movie night Sept. 30

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor Film Festival will be hosting a drive-in movie night on Sept. 30 featuring more than 10 of the best avant-garde and experimental films from its 58th season.

Tickets are $25 per car and must be purchased online in advance. Spaces are limited.

The event will take place in Weber’s parking lot at 3050 Jackson Rd. The lot will open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8:30 p.m.

For program details and to purchase tickets, visit aafilmfest.org/drive-in.

