Ann Arbor Film Festival to host drive-in movie night Sept. 30

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

A couple sit on their car watch "Hours" at a drive-in movie event at a park, in Byblos town, north of Beirut, Lebanon, Friday, July 17, 2020. A group of Lebanese fresh university graduates have launched a drive-in cinema, bringing back the experience that has recently been making a comeback worldwide, as movie theaters remain close because of the coronavirus pandemic. The drive-in cinema experience in Lebanon comes with a special twist, with all proceeds going to needy families to help deal with the country's economic crisis. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)
ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor Film Festival will be hosting a drive-in movie night on Sept. 30 featuring more than 10 of the best avant-garde and experimental films from its 58th season.

Tickets are $25 per car and must be purchased online in advance. Spaces are limited.

The event will take place in Weber’s parking lot at 3050 Jackson Rd. The lot will open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8:30 p.m.

For program details and to purchase tickets, visit aafilmfest.org/drive-in.

