First Street in Ann Arbor closed for road improvements

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – A portion of First Street in downtown Ann Arbor will be closed for over a month while improvements are made to the road.

The project started Monday, Sept. 28 and is anticipated to be completed by Saturday, Nov. 21, according to the city.

Pedestrian and local traffic will be allowed.

Here is the notice from the City of Ann Arbor:

First Street from Miller to Huron

Monday, Sept. 28-Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020.

Beginning at 9 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 28, First Street will be closed to through traffic between Miller and Huron for road improvements. Local traffic will be maintained. Pedestrian through traffic will be maintained on one side of the street at all times. Work is expected to be completed by November 21, 2020 and the road reopened to vehicle traffic.

