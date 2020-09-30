Have a funny pet? Submit creature features to the Michigan Theater

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Should your pet have their own sitcom?
Show the world by submitting their antics to the Michigan Theater Foundation’s first A2 Quarantine Creature Feature.
Whether your creature is furry, feathered, scaly, large or small, submit a video for a chance to be included in the newest MTF Original.
Videos can be submitted until Friday, Oct. 23.
Here’s how it works:
- Videos must be filmed horizontally (so turn your phone sideways).
- Videos should have their original audio.
- Animals should not be harmed in the making of the videos.
- Keep video content focus on pets and neighborhood animals. (Sorry kiddos, you’re not the kind of creatures the Michigan Theater is looking for.)
Submit your creature feature videos here.
