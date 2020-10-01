Crumbl Cookies opens location in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Looking to satisfy your sweet tooth? Crumbl Cookies has arrived in Ann Arbor.

The Utah-based gourmet cookie company opened the doors to its Ann Arbor location, at 215 N. Maple Rd, on Thursday, Oct. 1.

Each week the cookie company rotates its four specialty flavors and always keeps its signature milk chocolate chip and chilled sugar cookies on hand.

Some cookies are served warm while others are chilled.

THIS WEEK ONLY! . September 27 - October 3 • 🍰 RASPBERRY CHEESECAKE • 🥛 COOKIES & CREAM MILKSHAKE • 🎃 PUMPKIN ROLL • 🌋 MOLTEN LAVA • 🍭 CHILLED SUGAR • 🍪 MILK CHOCOLATE CHIP . Order for takeout, curbside pick-up, delivery or nationwide shipping! . 📲 www.crumbl.com/app . 🎥: @tellthebirds Posted by Crumbl Cookies on Sunday, September 27, 2020

Visitors on Friday, Oct. 2, will receive a free milk chocolate chip cookie as the location celebrates Free Cookie Day.

The Ann Arbor store is open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday to Thursday and 8 a.m. to midnight on Friday and Saturday. Delivery and curbside options are available during those times.

Crumbl Cookies also offers ice cream and milk at its 110 stores across the United States.

Find the Free Cookie Day Facebook event here.

