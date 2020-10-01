Mobility veteran joins Ann Arbor’s Refraction AI as new CEO

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Mobility industry veteran Luke Schneider has been named as the new chief executive officer of Ann Arbor-based Refraction AI.

The tech startup is known for its small REV-1 , delivery robots that scuttle around Tree Town taking food and groceries to community members.

Schneider has had over 25 years of experience in the mobility and transportation industries, including executive positions Zipcar, wejo, Flexcar and Silvercar.

“Mobility technologies are making the world a better and safer place -- they are the epicenter of a tectonic shift in the transportation industry, accelerated by a global pandemic,” said Schneider in a release. “The AV industry is heading in a very exciting direction, and I look forward to leading Refraction AI through the next stage of evolution and growth.”

As CEO, Texas-based Schneider will work on Refraction AI’s expansion plan while cementing the startup’s involvement with contactless delivery.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Refraction AI has received a four-fold increase in delivery orders from its partnering Ann Arbor eateries and has begun to scaleup its fleet of autonomous vehicle robots.

In June it began using its robots to help deliver groceries through a partnership with the Produce Station.

