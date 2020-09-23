Ann Arbor’s Llamasoft wins local business award for thirteenth consecutive year

ANN ARBOR – For the thirteenth year in a row, AI supply chain software company Llamasoft has been named a FastTrack winner by Ann Arbor SPARK.

The annual awards are given to companies in Washtenaw and Livingston counties that demonstrate year over year growth. This year, the awards were celebrated virtually on Sept. 18.

“We say it every year it seems – but it stays true and gets more impressive each year: LLamasoft has won a FastTrack Award for 13 consecutive years which is an unprecedented achievement in the 20+ year history of the awards,” Alex West, Director of Research at Ann Arbor SPARK, said in a statement.

“It’s remarkable to achieve 20 percent growth at any point in a company’s lifecycle, but the fact that LLamasoft has been able to hit that target consistently for 13 years is remarkable and epitomizes why this award was created in the first place. Congratulations to LLamasoft!”

This year’s FastTrack winners were required to have an annual growth of 20 percent over the last three years and a revenue of at least $100,000 in 2016.

“We are honored to be recognized by Ann Arbor SPARK as a FastTrack company,” Sandra Moran, LLamasoft’s Chief Marketing Officer, said in a statement. “To achieve consistent growth for over 13 years we have remained focused on delivering value to our global customers.

"With offices in locations around the world, we are proud to call Ann Arbor home and remain committed to this community – and now in a beautifully remodeled global headquarters in the heart of the city. Our team is optimistic about the future. The need for AI-powered, data driven answers to complex supply chain challenges has never been greater and, in some ways, we’re just getting started.”

Llamasoft’s global clients include L’Oreal, Nestlé, Porsche and Sonos.

