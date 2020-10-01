Washtenaw County courts offering amnesty program for outstanding traffic tickets

ANN ARBOR – The 14A, 14B and 15th District Courts are offering an amnesty program for outstanding traffic civil infractions through Oct. 30.

The program aims to help those who have outstanding tickets or suspensions get a valid license by potentially reducing their ticket rates.

Who is eligible?

Anyone who was issued a traffic civil infraction prior to Dec. 31, 2018 under the following jurisdictions:

14A District Courts: 14A-1 Pittsfield, 14A-2 Ypsilanti, 14A-3 Chelsea or 14A-4 Saline

The 14B District Court Ypsilanti Township

The 15th District Court City of Ann Arbor

How does it work?

Washtenaw County will waive all penalties and late fees if original fines and costs are paid in full. However, a $45 clearance fee assessed by the Michigan Department of State for suspended licenses will not be waived. It must be paid in order to re-instate a license.

To find out if your tickets are eligible for the amnesty program, check the following websites or call the court:

✉ Like what you’re reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

In order to update your case and to have the fees waived, you will need to contact the court. Here are the numbers for each court:

14A-1: 734-971-6050

14A-4: 734-429-2504

14A-2: 734-484-6690

14B: 734-483-5300

14A-3: 734-475-8606

15th: 734-794-6750

It is important to note that the 14A, 14B and the 15th District Courts are separate District Courts and payments must be made to your specific court location.