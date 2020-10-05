Ann Arbor author pens “100 Things To Do in Ann Arbor Before You Die”

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Having lived in Tree Town for almost 40 years, author Patricia Majher knows a thing or two (or 100) about the city.

Her latest book, “100 Things To Do in Ann Arbor Before You Die” is an ode to adventures in Ann Arbor combining townie favorites with touristic go-to’s.

Inspired by a similar book she picked up while on vacation at Mackinac Island, Majher got to work making her own Ann Arbor version of “100 Things To Do Before You Die.”

“The hard part in a town like Ann Arbor, that just has so much to offer, was to narrow it down to 100,” Majher said.

While everyone has their favorite places in Tree Town, Majher’s favorites are the Ann Arbor Farmers Market and the shops at Kerrytown, as well as the University of Michigan Museum of Natural History and the city’s other museums.

Majher made an effort to have comprehensive suggestions throughout her book, which is broken into easy-to-read categories for readers looking for specific suggestions or interested in particular parts of the city, like its dining scene or sports.

Throughout her book, Majher offers tips that help readers navigate parking, locate hidden gems (like Literati Bookstore’s famed typewriter) or discover Ann Arbor history through smaller museums.

It’s easy to put a dent in your wallet while out-and-about in Ann Arbor, so Majher made sure to include free activities and family-friendly spaces, like the Ann Arbor Hands-On Museum or the Creature Conservancy.

“I think Ann Arbor has a little bit of a reputation for being expensive, and many of the things I have in the book are free and many of them are geared towards kids. So, it can be a whole-family experience on the cheap," Majher said.

Her book also features classic eateries, like Krazy Jim’s Blimpyburger and Fleetwood, as well as newer places to eat and drink.

From around-the-world-eats to free entertainment, the back of “100 Things To Do in Ann Arbor Before You Die” offers itineraries for those looking to explore theme by theme. Activities are broken down season-nu-season so readers can find something to do during any part of the year.

Majher has penned three previous books about Michigan history, but this is her first travel-based book and her first with Reedy Press.

“100 Things To Do in Ann Arbor Before You Die” can be found at Nicola’s Books, Bookbound and online here.