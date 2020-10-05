Maiden Lane in Ann Arbor to close for a week

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Starting Wednesday morning, vehicular traffic on Maiden Lane between Broadway Street and Island Drive in downtown Ann Arbor will be detoured in both directions.

Pedestrian traffic will use the northeast side of Maiden Lane and will not be detoured.

The project is anticipated to be completed by 5 p.m. on Oct. 14.

Below is the City of Ann Arbor notice:

Maiden Lane between Broadway Street and Island Drive

Tuesday, Oct. 7, at 9 a.m.– Tuesday, Oct. 14, at 5 p.m.

Northwest-bound traffic intending to access Pontiac Trail via Moore Street, follow Fuller Road westbound from East Medical Center Drive; then continue westbound on Fuller Street at the Glen Avenue intersection; then turn left onto southbound Carey Street; then turn right onto westbound East Summit Street; then right onto northbound North Division Street; continue northeast bound on Broadway Street to turn left onto Moore Street.

Northwest-bound traffic intending to access Plymouth Road may follow the above detour or continue northwest bound on Maiden Lane to Island Drive; then turn left on Island Drive to Wall Street; then turn right onto Wall Street to Broadway Street; then turn right onto Broadway Street and continue to Plymouth Road. Southwest-bound traffic on Plymouth Road intending to access southeast bound Maiden Lane will turn right on Moore Street; then left on Pontiac Trail; then follow southbound Pontiac Trail to Swift Street; then left onto Broadway Street; right onto Wall Street to Island Drive; then turn right onto Maiden Lane.

Northeast-bound North Division Street and northeast-bound Broadway Street intending to access southeast-bound Maiden Lane will turn right on Wall Street; continue to Island Drive; then turn right on Maiden Lane.

Emergency vehicles should follow the detours. Pedestrian traffic will have access on the northeast side of Maiden Lane and will not need to follow a pedestrian detour.

