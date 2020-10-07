73ºF

City of Ann Arbor municipal offices to be closed Monday

Curbside trash, recycling and compost service to continue uninterrupted

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

The new two-way protected bike lane on William Street. (Credit: Meredith Bruckner)
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – On Monday, Oct. 12, municipal offices for the City of Ann Arbor will be closed in honor of Indigenous Peoples Day.

This includes the customer service center at Larcom City Hall and the 15th Judicial District Court at the Ann Arbor Justice Center.

Safety services and utility operations will continue 24-hour schedules. Curbside trash, recycling and compost services will not be interrupted by the closure.

Starting on Monday, residents and contractors will also be able to take unlimited amounts of leaves from city residential properties to the city’s compost facility at 4170 Platt Road. This service will continue until Dec. 11.

Find the City of Ann Arbor notice here.

