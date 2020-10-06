City of Ann Arbor begins conducting fall fire hydrant maintenance

ANN ARBOR – The city of Ann Arbor began its annual fall fire hydrant maintenance on Monday.

The weather is getting cooler and with dipping temperatures, fire hydrants must be inspected and maintained in order to eliminate the risk of frozen systems.

Are you a homeowner and have a fire hydrant adjacent to your property?

The city asks residents to keep fire hydrants free from snow and ice by about three feet in order to assist firefighters in accessing the connection points in the event of a fire.

To learn more about the hydrant flushing process, visit the city’s website.

✉ Like what you’re reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

Related reading: