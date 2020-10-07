Local organization hosting ‘drive-thru’ baby showers for moms in need this month

ANN ARBOR – Destiny and Purpose Community Outreach will be hosting its 12th annual community baby shower this month in both Washtenaw and Wayne counties.

Each year, DAPCO hands out free essential baby items for first-time, teen, low-income and homeless mothers.

The event has moved to a drive-thru format this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the theme is “Mommies on the Move.”

“To ensure the safety and well-being of the registered participants, we will be masking up, wearing gloves and distributing much-needed baby items to mothers in need by a drive-thru system,” Towana Parker, DAPCO founder and director, said in a statement.

DAPCO director Towana Parker (right) with event volunteers and supporters. (DAPCO)

“Now more than ever, we are dedicated to making sure expectant mothers and families in our communities have what they need to welcome and care for their babies," she continued. "Because of caring and supportive corporate sponsors, we are also able to provide essential baby items through our baby pantries and because of COVID-19, we are able to make emergency deliveries. We are grateful for support from our partners and sponsors to make it happen.”

✉ Like what you’re reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

The distribution events will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the following dates:

Wayne County: Oct. 24

Washtenaw County: Oct. 31

Advanced registration is required to participate. The deadline to apply is Oct. 15.

Moms gather items for their babies during DAPCO's event. (DAPCO)

To qualify, participants must submit one of the following:

Proof of MDHHS benefits

Caseworker letter stating hardship

Verification of job loss

Copy of cash assistance verification

To request a registration form, call 877-832-1277 EXT. 103 or email dapco1@sbcglobal.net.

For more information about DAPCO, visit www.dapco.org.