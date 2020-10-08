Zingerman’s team up with Habitat for Humanity throughout October

ANN ARBOR – Zingerman’s Community of Businesses are collectively raising funds with special events and donation requests to help Habitat for Humanity of Huron Valley throughout the month of October.

Funds will be used to help renovate homes, provide home improvement programs for homeowners and veterans and continue responding to community needs to neighborhoods, families and individuals of low-income in Washtenaw County.

For a decade, Zingerman’s Community of Businesses have supported Habitat’s mission by providing in-kind donations of products, financial support of home renovation work, engaging employees to volunteer on Habitat work sites and providing Zingerman’s partners to serve on the Habitat for Humanity of Huron Valley (HHHV) Board of Directors. This year, COVID-19 has affected the businesses ability to donate as much as they have historically and the Ann Arbor staple wanted to continue striving toward that level of support of Habitat’s programs.

“Zingerman’s businesses have provided tremendous dedication to our mission and programs for many years,” said HHHV CEO Sarah Stanton. “From donations to our fundraising events to Zingerman’s Partners on our board, we are very fortunate to have the wonderful leadership and partnership of ZCoB.”

During October, collection bins for Habitat will be available at Zingerman’s Deli, 422 Detroit Street; Zingerman’s Roadhouse, 2501 Jackson Ave.; And, Zingerman’s Coffee, 3723 Plaza Drive # 5.

Additionally, many of Zingerman’s businesses will have a ‘donate to Habitat’ option on their websites, while Zingerman’s Deli will also include information on Habitat in takeout orders.

Zingerman’s employees kicked off the October festivities with a volunteer build day at Habitat on Thursday, where employees worked at one of Habitat’s home renovation projects.

On Friday, Zingerman’s Mail Order will host a Warehouse Shop Fundraising Sale where all proceeds will benefit Habitat. The shop -- located at 710 Phoenix Drive, Ann Arbor -- will be open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Masks are required to enter the shop.

On Tuesday, Oct. 20, Zingerman’s Cornman Farms is hosting a Virtual Cook for a Cause event where a portion of proceeds will benefit Habitat. The 90-minute Zoom cooking class features Chef Kieron Hales teaching attendees how to make cheese gougeres, gnocchi with pesto sauce and runny chocolate cake.

To learn more or sign up for the class, click here.

More information can be found on the campaign on Habitat for Humanity’s official website here.