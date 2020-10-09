Ann Arbor’s annual downtown trick-or-treating canceled over safety concerns

ANN ARBOR – The Main Street Area Association announced it is canceling its annual downtown trick-or-treat event due to safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Each year for the beloved tradition, participating business owners place balloons outside their doors and greet trick-or-treaters and their families.

However, it doesn’t mean Halloween is completely canceled downtown. Other events celebrating the spooky holiday and general autumn season will be taking place, including:

Family-friendly activities with the Ann Arbor District Library, including a costume and pumpkin contest

A scavenger hunt at Cherry Republic throughout October

Grizzly Peak’s Socially Distanced Pups on the Patio Costume Contest

Halloween-themed Le Bon Macarons

A hot mulled mead kit at Bløm Meadworks

Halloween deals at Kouzina & Thrive Juicery

To see the full list of fall happenings downtown, click here.

