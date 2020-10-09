60ºF

Ann Arbor’s annual downtown trick-or-treating canceled over safety concerns

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

Tags: Ann Arbor, Halloween, Trick-or-Treat, Ann Arbor Events, COVID-19, Pandemic, Coronavirus, Health, Safety, Washtenaw County, Main Street Area Association, Small Business, Shop Local
Spooky Halloween decorations outside KouZina Greek Street Food in downtown Ann Arbor. (Credit: Meredith Bruckner)

ANN ARBOR – The Main Street Area Association announced it is canceling its annual downtown trick-or-treat event due to safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Each year for the beloved tradition, participating business owners place balloons outside their doors and greet trick-or-treaters and their families.

However, it doesn’t mean Halloween is completely canceled downtown. Other events celebrating the spooky holiday and general autumn season will be taking place, including:

  • Family-friendly activities with the Ann Arbor District Library, including a costume and pumpkin contest
  • A scavenger hunt at Cherry Republic throughout October
  • Grizzly Peak’s Socially Distanced Pups on the Patio Costume Contest
  • Halloween-themed Le Bon Macarons
  • A hot mulled mead kit at Bløm Meadworks
  • Halloween deals at Kouzina & Thrive Juicery

To see the full list of fall happenings downtown, click here.

