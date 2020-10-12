Michigan Medicine, Janssen now recruiting for phase 3 COVID-19 vaccine trial

ANN ARBOR – Michigan Medicine and Janssen, a division of Johnson & Johnson, are now recruiting for a double-blind phase III COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial.

Known as the ENSEMBLE study, the trial will test an investigational vaccine to prevent COVID-19.

The University of Michigan is one of several test sites around the globe supporting the trial, which aims to enroll up to 60,000 volunteers. Researchers hope to enlist a diverse group of participants in the latest trial as part of Operation Warp Speed, a U.S. Department of Health and Human Services public/private partnership.

“Michigan Medicine is committed to supporting the continued study of the investigational Janssen vaccine and other vaccine candidates. These trials are crucial to moving us toward an effective vaccine,” Marschall Runge, M.D., Ph.D., Dean, U-M Medical School, Executive Vice President, Medical Affairs and CEO, Michigan Medicine said in a statement.

The Janssen study is the second COVID-19 trial to be recruiting at U-M, along with the AstraZeneca trial. Once enrollment opens for the trials, interested participants who meet qualifying criteria will be considered.

For more information about the study, visit https://www.uofmhealth.org/covid19-vaccine or email JanssenVaccineStudy@med.umich.edu.